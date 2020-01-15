Visterra Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 22nd (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra’s (NASDAQ:VIST) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Visterra had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $92,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.25. After the expiration of Visterra’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Visterra alerts:

VIST opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Visterra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Visterra Company Profile

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.