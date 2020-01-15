Vitae One Day Volume Reaches $92,551.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $92,551.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00006684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002952 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005779 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

