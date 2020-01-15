VITE Market Capitalization Tops $4.69 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,636,732 tokens. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DEx.top, CoinEx, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

