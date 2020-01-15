Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 151.1% Higher Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $80,198.00 and $145.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 151.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,920,720 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,513 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

