Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Sells $302,869.42 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 36,667 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $302,869.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,940.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 825,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

