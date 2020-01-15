VNDC (VNDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One VNDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VNDC has a market cap of $1.50 million and $63,211.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNDC has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNDC alerts:

999 (999) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039007 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004873 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 67,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,012,102,340 tokens. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VNDC

VNDC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.