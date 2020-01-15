Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus increased their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,770. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 9,592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,273,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,568,000 after buying an additional 1,088,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2,706.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 1,066,148 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

