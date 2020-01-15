Voyager Token Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $1.53 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.