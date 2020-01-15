Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Tops $7.11 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $2,041.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,970,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,698 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

