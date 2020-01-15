Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 187,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,570. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

