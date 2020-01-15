Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 2,042 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,073.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,744. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

