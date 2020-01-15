Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,044. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $236.97 and a 1-year high of $301.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.