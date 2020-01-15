Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 1,529,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,900. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6109 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

