Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 9.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 241,011 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 49,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 278,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,602. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

