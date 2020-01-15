Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,091,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

