Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.49. The company had a trading volume of 383,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $181.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

