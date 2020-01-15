Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.86. 5,931,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average is $157.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $168.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

