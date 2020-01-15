Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 78,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

