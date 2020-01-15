Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

