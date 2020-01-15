Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.26 million and $9.74 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004865 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Huobi, HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.01857081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00086168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,284,383 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, Kucoin, Coinnest, DragonEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bithumb, COSS, HitBTC, Binance and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

