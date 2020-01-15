Wanchain Hits One Day Volume of $2.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Wanchain has a market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance and Huobi. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007930 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

