Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s (NYSE:WSG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 22nd

Wanda Sports Group’s (NYSE:WSG) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wanda Sports Group had issued 23,800,000 shares in its public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $190,400,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Wanda Sports Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSG opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 241,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Wanda Sports Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.