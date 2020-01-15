Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €53.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.69 ($51.96).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €46.36 ($53.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

