Warburg Research Reiterates “€35.50” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €35.50 ($41.28) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARL. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.04 ($32.60).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €29.83 ($34.69) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

