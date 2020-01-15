Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Waste Connections stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

