Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 9,643 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $907,020.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,920.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

