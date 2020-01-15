wave edu coin Price Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $220,866.00 and approximately $542.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitUBU.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,177,046 tokens. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

