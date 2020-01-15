Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $799,716.00 and $56.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

