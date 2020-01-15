Waves Reaches Market Cap of $87.51 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00010040 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $87.51 million and $70.87 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,879,054 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinrail, Huobi, Coinbe, YoBit, Indodax, Exrates, BCEX, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Kuna, Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

