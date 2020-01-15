Wavesbet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,718.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $83,604.00 and approximately $26,718.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000551 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001206 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 142.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

