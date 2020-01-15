Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:W traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. 879,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $366,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $138,317.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,423.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,621 shares of company stock worth $1,415,765 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

