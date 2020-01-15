Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Position Boosted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.11% of Wayfair worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,070,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,990,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on W. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.24.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $151,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,621 shares of company stock worth $1,415,765. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,930. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.