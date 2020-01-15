Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,621 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.