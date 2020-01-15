Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,433 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

