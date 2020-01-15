Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Skechers USA in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Skechers USA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $3,369,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,051 shares of company stock worth $7,239,743 in the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

