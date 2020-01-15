Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of .

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 644,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,565. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after acquiring an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after acquiring an additional 194,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

