Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 127,542 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 2.15% of MGM Growth Properties worth $63,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE MGP remained flat at $$30.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,789. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.