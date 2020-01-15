Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 9,654 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.54% of Aspen Technology worth $44,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 409,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

