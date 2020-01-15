Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,720 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.93% of Axis Capital worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Axis Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axis Capital by 30.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 112,343 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Axis Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

