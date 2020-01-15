Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 391,637 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 391,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,341,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. AXA purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $125.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

