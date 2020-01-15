Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $45,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Insiders have sold 267,486 shares of company stock worth $18,647,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. 1,327,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,836. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

