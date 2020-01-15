Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,011,987 shares during the quarter. Dana accounts for about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 3.54% of Dana worth $92,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dana by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

In other news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAN. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

DAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 1,145,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.