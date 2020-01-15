Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.47% of Altice USA worth $82,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 154,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,613. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.