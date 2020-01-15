Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 922,071 shares during the period. EQT comprises 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 2.17% of EQT worth $60,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,832,000 after buying an additional 788,694 shares in the last quarter. Share Andrew L. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,753,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,212,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.7% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $39,818,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,303,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,376. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

