Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $116.05 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,316 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.29% of Lamar Advertising worth $116,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

LAMR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 290,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,537. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $90.97.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

