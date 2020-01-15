Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $119.49 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,911 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.71% of Dover worth $119,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after buying an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,857,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,379. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

