Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $41.38 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,974. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.