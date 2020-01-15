Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $43.14 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.51% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $43,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 962,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,647. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

