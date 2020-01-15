Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $44.81 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,134 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Paychex worth $44,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33,185.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 112,830 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. 2,073,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,414. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.