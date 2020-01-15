Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $45.51 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.22% of CDW worth $45,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in CDW by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in CDW by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,203,577. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.60. 791,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,186. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW has a twelve month low of $79.77 and a twelve month high of $145.40.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

